UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Start Building 6,000-Tonne Destroyer This Year - Marine Authority

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Iran to Start Building 6,000-Tonne Destroyer This Year - Marine Authority

Iran is planning to start the construction of a destroyer with a displacement of almost 6,000 tonnes already in 2020, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization said on Friday in an interview with the state-run Mehr news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Iran is planning to start the construction of a destroyer with a displacement of almost 6,000 tonnes already in 2020, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization said on Friday in an interview with the state-run Mehr news agency.

"In the defense ministry we are working on the construction of a 6,000-ton destroyer in the long-run," Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari said, as quoted by the agency, adding that executive preparations for the project will commence this year.

According to Rastegari, the destroyer will ensure the ministry's persistent strategic presence in international waters.

The admiral also noted that destroyers and giant submarines would make up a major part of the Iranian navy's fleet in the near future, adding that Iran ranks first among the Persian Gulf littoral states in terms of producing marine equipment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their wind ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

48 minutes ago

Govt announces economic package for construction i ..

2 minutes ago

All Countries Should Remove Financial Barriers Ami ..

2 minutes ago

Libya Yet to Ask Moscow for Help in Fight Against ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.