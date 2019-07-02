Iran traders ride bull market despite US sanctions

Iran's stock market is thriving, despite US sanctions which have battered its economy and an uncertain future as geopolitical tensions soar in the Gulf

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):

Tehran Stock Exchange was buzzing Monday after the latest spike in a 12-month bull market, which veteran trader Mohsen said was mostly caused by the crash of Iran's currency, the rial.

"Share values are not growing because of profitability but because of the companies' asset values," which have spiked on a drastically weaker currency, he said.

The energetic 58-year-old said he had "seen it all" in three decades of trading at the exchange in central Tehran.

Its main index, the TEDPIX, has steadily risen over the past 12 months, accelerating in the most recent quarter to a historic high of 248,577 last week -- more than twice its level of a year ago.

Iran's currency crisis has made imports far more expensive, at the same time as US-imposed banking sanctions made it harder to move goods into the country or receive payment for exports.

Yet investors seemed unconcerned about tensions with Washington, which have escalated since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal last year and reinstated biting sanctions against Tehran.

Share prices have continued their run even since Iran shot down a US spy drone in mid-June, nearly triggering a retaliatory US strike -- the latest in a series of incidents that have raised fears of a regional conflict.

"Maybe only a war breaking out could stop the market. Otherwise political tensions won't impact it," said investor Mohammad Kazerani after visiting a bank counter at the exchange to withdraw more cash to invest.