UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Traders Ride Bull Market Despite US Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:47 AM

Iran traders ride bull market despite US sanctions

Iran's stock market is thriving, despite US sanctions which have battered its economy and an uncertain future as geopolitical tensions soar in the Gulf

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):Iran's stock market is thriving, despite US sanctions which have battered its economy and an uncertain future as geopolitical tensions soar in the Gulf.

Tehran Stock Exchange was buzzing Monday after the latest spike in a 12-month bull market, which veteran trader Mohsen said was mostly caused by the crash of Iran's currency, the rial.

"Share values are not growing because of profitability but because of the companies' asset values," which have spiked on a drastically weaker currency, he said.

The energetic 58-year-old said he had "seen it all" in three decades of trading at the exchange in central Tehran.

Its main index, the TEDPIX, has steadily risen over the past 12 months, accelerating in the most recent quarter to a historic high of 248,577 last week -- more than twice its level of a year ago.

Iran's currency crisis has made imports far more expensive, at the same time as US-imposed banking sanctions made it harder to move goods into the country or receive payment for exports.

Yet investors seemed unconcerned about tensions with Washington, which have escalated since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal last year and reinstated biting sanctions against Tehran.

Share prices have continued their run even since Iran shot down a US spy drone in mid-June, nearly triggering a retaliatory US strike -- the latest in a series of incidents that have raised fears of a regional conflict.

"Maybe only a war breaking out could stop the market. Otherwise political tensions won't impact it," said investor Mohammad Kazerani after visiting a bank counter at the exchange to withdraw more cash to invest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Stock Exchange Exchange Exports Iran Washington Nuclear Trump Bank Tehran Same Market All From Share

Recent Stories

Rupee gains Rs2.30 against dollar in interbank

59 seconds ago

Heavy taxes imposed on vehicles with new fiscal ye ..

33 minutes ago

Australia cuts interest rates further

3 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial rem ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Largest FNC election yet will give more ..

1 hour ago

FBISE announces SSC Part-II result

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.