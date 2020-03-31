Iran-Turkey Gas Pipeline Attacked by Terrorists - Iranian Gas Company Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Part of the Turkish section of a gas pipeline that runs from Iran to Turkey was blown up by terrorists, resulting in the gas supply being temporarily suspended, Dispatching Director of the National Iranian Gas Company Mehdi Jamshidi Dana told Iran's YJC news agency on Tuesday.

"This morning, terrorist groups exploded a gas pipeline from Iran to Turkey," the official said, adding that the blast took place on the Turkish territory and the movement of gas was currently suspended.

The dispatching director also said he did not have exact information about potential casualties but doubted there were any. He also stated that the pipeline did not rupture in the explosion.