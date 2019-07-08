UrduPoint.com
Iran Uranium Enrichment Passes 4.5%, Exceeding Deal Cap: Media

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:35 PM

Iran uranium enrichment passes 4.5%, exceeding deal cap: media

Iran's uranium enrichment level passed 4.5 percent on Monday, exceeding the 2015 nuclear deal cap, Iranian atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said according to the semi-official ISNA News Agency

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Iran's uranium enrichment level passed 4.5 percent on Monday, exceeding the 2015 nuclear deal cap, Iranian atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said according to the semi-official ISNA news Agency.

"This morning Iran passed the 4.5 percent level in uranium enrichment... this level of purity completely satisfies the power plant fuel requirements of the country," Kamalvandi added.

