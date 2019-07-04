Iran Voices Protest to UK Over Seizure of Oil Tanker in Gibraltar - Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of Iran summoned the UK Ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire to express its decisive protest over the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker by the Gibraltar law enforcement agencies with assistance of Royal Marines, the ministry's spokesperson, Abbas Mousavi, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Foreign Ministry of Iran summoned the UK Ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire to express its decisive protest over the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker by the Gibraltar law enforcement agencies with assistance of Royal Marines, the ministry's spokesperson, Abbas Mousavi, said Thursday.

"The UK Ambassador was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, which expressed a decisive protest over these destructive actions by the government and Royal Navy of the United Kingdom," Mousavi said.

Earlier in the day, the government of Gibraltar, UK's overseas territory at the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, said its law enforcement agencies, assisted by Royal Marines, had detained a super tanker loaded with two million barrels of crude oil at the request of the United States. Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that his government "had reasons to believe" that the tanker was headed to the Banyas Refinery, which belongs to an entity that is subject to the EU sanctions against Syria.