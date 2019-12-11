Iran Wants to Prevent US Presence in Oil-Rich Areas in Syria- Delegation Head at Astana-14

Iran would like to prevent Washington's presence in the oil-rich areas in Syria, the head of the Iranian delegation at the Astana-14 talks on Syria, Ali Asghar Khaji, said on Wednesday, stressing that the oil revenues should belong to the central government, especially given the tough economic situation

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Iran would like to prevent Washington's presence in the oil-rich areas in Syria, the head of the Iranian delegation at the Astana-14 talks on Syria, Ali Asghar Khaji, said on Wednesday, stressing that the oil revenues should belong to the central government, especially given the tough economic situation.

"This presence and occupation is in contravention with the international law and will undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We want again to reiterate our position with regards to the US presence, we would like to prevent their presence, particularly, in oil-rich areas in Syria.

We have also stipulated the revenues of oil should belong to the central authority of Syria, particularly at this juncture of time when the Syrian people most need these revenues for their livelihood," Khaji, the senior assistant for political affairs of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. said at a press conference after the Astana-14 talks.

Translation was provided by Ruptly.