Iranian Ambassador calls for strengthening trade ties

The Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam on Friday called for further strengthening Pak-Iran bilateral trade ties. He highlighted the potential to increase trade between Pakistan and Iran from the current $2.7 billion to $10.0 billion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam on Friday called for further strengthening Pak-Iran bilateral trade ties. He highlighted the potential to increase trade between Pakistan and Iran from the current $2.7 billion to $10.0 billion.

The ambassador made these views during his meeting with President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Usman Shaukat. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral trade, streamlining business processes and fostering economic cooperation in key sectors.

The ambassador emphasized the need for pragmatic steps to strengthen trade relations, including the expansion of border markets, the establishment of new crossing points, and the removal of banking and bureaucratic hurdles. The Iranian ambassador said that expansion of parking area on Taftan side would facilitate Iranian trucks. He also requested to allow free movement of Iranian trucks, at least up till Quetta.

He proposed extending of the railway network to Zahedan to facilitate smoother trade routes.

In a significant move to promote business travel, the Iranian ambassador announced that the duration of business visas will be extended from 30 days to 45 days upon confirmation from the chamber.

He also identified key sectors for boosting mutual trade, including meat, rice, pharmaceuticals, seeds, petroleum, gas, and tourism.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat reaffirmed RCCI’s commitment to fostering stronger business ties between the two neighboring countries, particularly in pharma, agro-food, energy, and tourism.

The meeting was attended by RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Executive Committee members, and representatives from various industries.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the chamber house, the Iranian ambassador was warmly welcomed by the senior RCCI leadership.