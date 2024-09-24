Iranian Ambassador Calls On FBR Chairman
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam Tuesday called on Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters pertaining to Customs, cross-border trade and management for smooth flow of bilateral trade between the two countries, said a news release.
They agreed to remove the irritants in the bilateral trade to tap the true trade potential for increased economic activity between the two neighbours.
It was agreed to form a sub-committee to further deliberate upon and resolve Customs-related issues between the two brotherly countries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Business
-
Growing trend of drug addiction in youths is alarming in Pakistan: Speakers21 minutes ago
-
WEF official urges Pakistan to seek financial, technical assistance from world bodies for renewable ..31 minutes ago
-
IMF Board to approve $7 bln program on Wednesday51 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 366 points51 minutes ago
-
Sarhad CCI goes to elect EC members for 2024-251 hour ago
-
Business Forum gets support for SCCI election2 hours ago
-
NAVTTC, TVET, provinces join hands to transform TVET Institutes2 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reaffirms commitment to deepening collaborations with Belarus2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,100 Rs 273,300 per tola3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open6 hours ago