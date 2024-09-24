Open Menu

Iranian Ambassador Calls On FBR Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Iranian ambassador calls on FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam Tuesday called on Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters pertaining to Customs, cross-border trade and management for smooth flow of bilateral trade between the two countries, said a news release.

They agreed to remove the irritants in the bilateral trade to tap the true trade potential for increased economic activity between the two neighbours.

It was agreed to form a sub-committee to further deliberate upon and resolve Customs-related issues between the two brotherly countries.

