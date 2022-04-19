Iranian Auto Industry May Help Expansion of Russian Auto Market - Business Council

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Iranian automobile industry could support the Russian car market, Vladimir Obydenov, chairman of the Russian-Iranian Business Council, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Iranian automobile industry could support the Russian car market, Vladimir Obydenov, chairman of the Russian-Iranian business Council, told Sputnik.

"The products of the Iranian automobile industry are close to the products of some Russian automakers in terms of price and quality. It appears that the Iranians will not be able to replace the leading Western automobile companies, but they could support the Russian car market," Obydenov said.

Since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine, a number of automakers announced a temporary suspension of production and supply of cars to Russia due to the crisis and logistical problems.

Iran could also replace a number of positions of Western goods in the field of household chemicals and medicine, according to Obydenov.

"Iran produces a wide range of household chemicals. If there is interest from the Russian side, it is possible to replace a number of positions of Western goods on our market. And it will not take long," he said.

He noted that Iran has a fairly developed medicine, pharmaceuticals and medical tourism, as well as the production of construction and finish material.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

