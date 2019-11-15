UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Businessman Imprisoned In U.S. For Exporting Carbon To Iran

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

Iranian businessman imprisoned in U.S. for exporting carbon to Iran

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday that an Iranian businessman was sentenced to 46 months in prison for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday that an Iranian businessman was sentenced to 46 months in prison for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

In a press release, the DOJ alleged that Behzad Pourghannad had participated in exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran between 2008 and 2013.

"Behzad Pourghannad conspired to circumvent U.S. export controls on carbon fiber, a substance with numerous military and aerospace applications," said U.S.

Attorney Geoffrey Berman for the Southern District of New York.

Pourghannad and two others had shipments of carbon fiber shipped to a third country under labels of other materials to evade U.S. customs, according to the press release.

Pourghannad was arrested in Germany in May 2017 and extradited to the United States in July this year. He pleaded guilty in a U.S. court in August.

Due to U.S. sanctions on Iran, a permission from the U.S. Department of Treasury must be obtained to export certain materials to the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Germany New York United States May July August 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

12 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final to be played from 27 Dec ..

18 minutes ago

General Officer Commanding (GoC) Malakand Division ..

6 minutes ago

St Mark's closed as Venice faces more floods

6 minutes ago

China has over 10,000 star hotels

6 minutes ago

Ehsaas framework to help treatment for disabled pe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.