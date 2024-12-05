Open Menu

Iranian CG Visits KP-BOIT To Strengthen Bilateral Trade Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran at Peshawar, Ali Benafsheh Khah, accompanied by his team, paid an official visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) here on Thursday.

During the visit, he held a meeting with the Vice Chairman of KPBOIT, Hassan Masood Kunwar, to discuss enhancing bilateral trade relations between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Iran.

The meeting commenced with an exchange of pleasantries, followed by discussions on trade facilitation and the prospects of expanding cross-border trade. Benafsheh Khah emphasized Iran’s keen interest in strengthening economic ties with Pakistan, particularly in areas that offer mutual economic and cultural benefits.

Highlighting the longstanding partnership between the Consulate General of Iran and KPBOIT, Benafsheh Khah praised the collaborative efforts that have contributed significantly to fostering trade relations.

He particularly acknowledged KP-BOIT's pivotal role in facilitating the successful participation of a KP delegation at the international trade expo held in Tehran in May 2024, which proved instrumental in strengthening commercial ties.

A key highlight of the discussions was the proposal to initiate meat exports to Iran. The Consul General expressed confidence in the potential of this initiative, noting its capacity to boost agricultural and livestock trade, support local farmers, and create new economic opportunities.

He reiterated Iran’s interest in sourcing high-quality meat products from KP and stressed the need for efficient trade routes and streamlined processes to facilitate this exchange.

The Vice Chairman of KP-BOIT, Hassan Masood Kunwar, outlined KP’s abundant resources and potential, particularly in the agriculture and livestock sectors, and assured support for Iran’s demand for quality meat.

He further emphasized KP's strategic location, which positions it as a key player in meat exports, with Iran serving as an ideal market.

During the meeting, both parties also discussed the resolution of regulatory hurdles, improvements in trade transportation infrastructure, and opportunities for joint ventures to enhance bilateral trade.

