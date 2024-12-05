Iranian CG Visits KP-BOIT To Strengthen Bilateral Trade Relations
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran at Peshawar, Ali Benafsheh Khah, accompanied by his team, paid an official visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) here on Thursday.
During the visit, he held a meeting with the Vice Chairman of KPBOIT, Hassan Masood Kunwar, to discuss enhancing bilateral trade relations between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Iran.
The meeting commenced with an exchange of pleasantries, followed by discussions on trade facilitation and the prospects of expanding cross-border trade. Benafsheh Khah emphasized Iran’s keen interest in strengthening economic ties with Pakistan, particularly in areas that offer mutual economic and cultural benefits.
Highlighting the longstanding partnership between the Consulate General of Iran and KPBOIT, Benafsheh Khah praised the collaborative efforts that have contributed significantly to fostering trade relations.
He particularly acknowledged KP-BOIT's pivotal role in facilitating the successful participation of a KP delegation at the international trade expo held in Tehran in May 2024, which proved instrumental in strengthening commercial ties.
A key highlight of the discussions was the proposal to initiate meat exports to Iran. The Consul General expressed confidence in the potential of this initiative, noting its capacity to boost agricultural and livestock trade, support local farmers, and create new economic opportunities.
He reiterated Iran’s interest in sourcing high-quality meat products from KP and stressed the need for efficient trade routes and streamlined processes to facilitate this exchange.
The Vice Chairman of KP-BOIT, Hassan Masood Kunwar, outlined KP’s abundant resources and potential, particularly in the agriculture and livestock sectors, and assured support for Iran’s demand for quality meat.
He further emphasized KP's strategic location, which positions it as a key player in meat exports, with Iran serving as an ideal market.
During the meeting, both parties also discussed the resolution of regulatory hurdles, improvements in trade transportation infrastructure, and opportunities for joint ventures to enhance bilateral trade.
Recent Stories
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
Pakistan ,Czech Republic discusses key strategies to boost economic cooperation1 hour ago
-
Commerce minister reviews Ministry's performance to set vision for enhancing trade1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by 500 per tola2 hours ago
-
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan for Outstanding Rem ..3 hours ago
-
Wheat imports 100 % reduced during first 04 months of FY 2024-253 hours ago
-
Mongolia exports over 74 mln tons of coal5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange looking up at Thursday open5 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates importance of inclusive growth, data sharing6 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest affecting economy, business community of KP: SCCI chief7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago