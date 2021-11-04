UrduPoint.com

Iranian Claims That They Prevented US From Capturing Its Oil Totally False - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:00 AM



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Tehran's claims that the US Navy attempted to seize a vessel with Iranian oil are "false and untrue" and the US destroyer ship was acting in accordance with international law, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"I've seen Iranian claims they are absolutely totally false and untrue.

There was no such effort by US naval assets to seize anything. What this refers to is back on the 24th of October, US Navy assets did monitor Iranian forces, illegally boarding and seizing a merchant vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Oman," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby also said the United States acted in accordance with the international law while the actions of Iran undermine freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce.

