Iranian Consul General meets SM Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far here on Monday called on Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer to discuss bilateral trade cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister said that cooperation with Iran in the agricultural sector could be increased and Pakistan could import cheap tractors and other agricultural equipment from Iran. He said that the export of rice worth US $ 700 million from Pakistan to Iran was welcoming, however "we should take practical steps to increase the trade volume between the two countries".

He said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Iran should be increased from US $ 2 billion to US $ 5 billion. A delegation of meat and rice traders from Punjab would be sent to Iran.

SM Tanveer said that trade barriers between the two countries had to be removed together.

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran could start doing business in local Currency, so why not Pakistan? Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far congratulated provincial minister SM Tanveer on being elected president of the United Business Group. He said, "Together we have to find a way to achieve the target of trading volume of US $ 5 billion. Trade volume can be achieved by improving barter trade system." He said that he would welcome the participation of Pakistan, especially Punjab, in the economic exhibition to be held in Tehran from May 7 to 10.

The Iranian Consul General said that he prayed for Pakistan's development, prosperity and peace.

Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chief Executive Officer Jalal Hassan gave a briefing regarding investment opportunities in Punjab and increasing bilateral trade cooperation.