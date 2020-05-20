UrduPoint.com
Iranian Defense Minister Advises US Against Disrupting Tehran's Oil Shipments To Venezuela

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:53 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Tehran will not hesitate about taking action if the United States attempts to impede the passage of Iranian tankers carrying oil to Venezuela, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday.

Last week, Reuters reported that the US government was planning to act on Iranian oil shipments to Venezuela, fearing that Caracas was paying back to Tehran with tonnes of gold.

"As we have explicitly stated, we have a clear position on this - we are not going to tolerate any hurdles [created for our tankers]. Both the United States and other countries know that we will not hesitate: if the obstruction continues and increases, we will respond decisively," Hatami said, as quoted by the government's press service.

Separately, an unnamed military source told the ISNA news agency that the US navy's fresh warning for vessels in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman to stay at least 100 meters away from its ships would not affect Iran's navigation in the region.

The warning came after last month's incident in the Persian Gulf in which a dozen patrol boats operated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sailed back and forth across the paths of several US warships when they were engaging in drills just a few miles from Iranian waters.

