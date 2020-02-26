Iranian Economy Functions Normally Despite Decrease in Oil Export - Araghchi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Iranian economy is functioning normally despite the decrease in oil export due to Washington's sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

"Everything is normal. Our economy is feeling good. For the first time in our modern history, it continues development without using oil. And this is thanks to the US sanctions," Araghchi told reporters.