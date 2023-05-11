UrduPoint.com

Iranian Economy Minister Visits Saudi Arabia For 1st Time Since Renewal Of Ties - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip of Iran's cabinet member to the country since the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two nations earlier in the year, Iranian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip of Iran's cabinet member to the country since the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two nations earlier in the year, Iranian media reported.

Khandouzi is vising to the Saudi port city of Jeddah, the Mehr news agency reported, adding that as the head of an economic delegation the minister would meet with Saudi officials and take part in a meeting of the the Islamic Development Bank.

Upon his arrival in the Saudi city, the minister was welcomed by Saudi officials, employees of the Islamic Development Bank and the Iranian Consulate General in Jeddah, the report said.

The development came after the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday the imminent appointment of the country's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic ties and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits of top diplomats and security cooperation.

