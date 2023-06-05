UrduPoint.com

Iranian Embassy To Reopen In Saudi Arabia On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Iranian embassy to reopen in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Iran is set to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday following a seven-year closure, Tehran and a diplomatic source said

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):Iran is set to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday following a seven-year closure, Tehran and a diplomatic source said.

Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran in 2016. Iran's diplomatic mission, which was expelled by Saudi authorities, will return under the leadership of Alireza Enayati, who previously served as Iran's ambassador to Kuwait.

Tehran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani announced the reopening in a statement Monday, confirming earlier comments by a diplomatic source in Riyadh.

Iran's embassy in Riyadh, its consulate in Jeddah and its representative office to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) "will be officially reopened on Tuesday and Wednesday", Kanani said.

