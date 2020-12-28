(@FahadShabbir)

The National Iranian Gas Company said Monday that Iraq owed it a total $6 billion in unpaid gas bills and penalties, after cutting tenfold gas exports to the neighbor

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The National Iranian Gas Company said Monday that Iraq owed it a total $6 billion in unpaid gas bills and penalties, after cutting tenfold gas exports to the neighbor.

"Iran has received none of more than $6 billion that is due to be paid," it said in a statement.

The energy company said that a half of the sum remained blocked in the state-run Trade Bank of Iraq, which Baghdad uses to pay for Iranian gas imports in line with US sanctions exemptions.

Iran has slashed gas exports from 50 million cubic meters a day to only 5 million cubic meters, the Iraqi Energy Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Moussa, said over the weekend. It has threatened Iraq with another cutback worth 2 million cubic meters.