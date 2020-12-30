UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Energy Minister Pledges To Resume Gas Supply To Iraq Soon - Press Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Iranian Energy Minister Pledges to Resume Gas Supply to Iraq Soon - Press Service

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian held negotiations with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and said that Iran will "urgently" resume gas supplies to Iraq, the Iraqi prime minister's press service said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the spokesman of the Iraqi Electricity Ministry, Ahmed Moussa said that Iran would reduce the volume of gas supply to Iraq due to unpaid gas bills that amounted to over $6 billion.

"Ardakanian has expressed the commitment of the Iranian government to urgently resume gas supplies that were recently suspended due to technical reasons," the press service said.

Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas to feed its power grid. According to Iraq's Electricity Ministry, halting Iranian gas imports could cost Baghdad 4,000 megawatts per day and trigger massive blackouts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Iran Iraq Baghdad Gas Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

1 hour ago

Worker of German Care Home Stays in Hospital After ..

51 minutes ago

New militant attack in troubled N. Mozambican prov ..

51 minutes ago

Five dead as strong quake strikes central Croatia

51 minutes ago

Former Burundian president Buyoya is buried in Mal ..

51 minutes ago

Bale sidelined again by calf injury

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.