Iranian Energy Minister Pledges to Resume Gas Supply to Iraq Soon - Press Service

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian held negotiations with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and said that Iran will "urgently" resume gas supplies to Iraq, the Iraqi prime minister's press service said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the spokesman of the Iraqi Electricity Ministry, Ahmed Moussa said that Iran would reduce the volume of gas supply to Iraq due to unpaid gas bills that amounted to over $6 billion.

"Ardakanian has expressed the commitment of the Iranian government to urgently resume gas supplies that were recently suspended due to technical reasons," the press service said.

Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas to feed its power grid. According to Iraq's Electricity Ministry, halting Iranian gas imports could cost Baghdad 4,000 megawatts per day and trigger massive blackouts.