Iranian Envoy Calls On Senator Dar

Published April 30, 2023

Iranian Envoy calls on Senator Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Sunday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar warmly welcomed the Ambassador and extended compliments on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Dar highlighted deep-rooted cordial relations between Pakistan and Iran based on age-old common religious and cultural similarities.

He expressed that Pakistan holds its brotherly relations with Iran in very high regard. He also highlighted the country's economic outlook and said that despite economic challenges, the country is destined to progress and develop.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar lauded the Ambassador's contributions in enhancing and cementing the decades-old brotherly ties and fostering economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Appreciating the tenure of the Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan, the Finance Minister bid farewell to him and extended best wishes and good luck on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan for his future assignments.

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini also stressed the potential held by both countries for mutual cooperation and appreciated the cooperation and support of the present government in enhancing bilateral relations in various fields.

He also thanked the Finance Minister for his support and cooperation in strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries during his stay in Pakistan. He expressed good memories of his stay in Pakistan and the support of the people and government of Pakistan in shaping his tenure successful.

