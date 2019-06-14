Iranian Foreign Ministry Brushes Off US Accusations Over Oil Tanker Attacks as Baseless

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:03 PM

The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed on Friday Washington's accusations claiming that Tehran was responsible for the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman as "baseless

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed on Friday Washington's accusations claiming that Tehran was responsible for the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman as "baseless."

Two vessels, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were reportedly hit by explosions near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which links the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, on Thursday. While the causes of the incident, which took place in the waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, remain unknown, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo immediately pinned the blame on the Islamic Republic. He claimed that the US assessment was based on intelligence.

"Apparently for Pompeo and other American officials accusing Iran of the incident with the oil tankers is the easiest thing to do," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, dubbing the accusations as baseless.

He noted that Iran was responsible for ensuring safety in the Strait of Hormuz and promptly saved the crews from the attacked tankers.

In the meantime, the United States announced on Thursday that its navy destroyer USS Mason was on its way to the Strait of Oman.

The oil tanker incident may strain the relations between the United States and Iran even further. The ties between the powers were on a downward spiral since US President Donald Trump, an avid critic of the Iranian nuclear deal, pulled from the historic agreement in May 2018. The United States later unveiled rounds of sanctions against Iran, targeting its economy, finance, transport and other sectors. The situation reached its peak a month ago when Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the agreement and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the deal.

