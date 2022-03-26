Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Saudi-Kuwaiti Deal on Al-Durra Gas Field Illegal

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned on Saturday the agreement between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on the joint development of the al-Durra gas field in the Persian Gulf and called the deal illegal as Tehran also has a share in the field

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned on Saturday the agreement between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on the joint development of the al-Durra gas field in the Persian Gulf and called the deal illegal as Tehran also has a share in the field.

"The recent move by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia within a cooperation document is illegal and goes against the ongoing procedures and the previously-held talks, having no impact on the legal status of the field and the Islamic Republic of Iran does not approve of it," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the Iranian foreign ministry.

The spokesman noted that according to international rules, any attempt to develop the field must be carried out with the consent of all three countries.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to enter into talks with neighborly counties of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia over the exploitation of the joint gas field, and to continue bilateral talks with Kuwait within the framework of the previous negotiations over the demarcation of the Continental Shelf," the diplomat added.

In conclusion, Khatibzadeh said that Tehran also reserved the right to develop the al-Durra gas field.

In December 2019, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a number of documents on the joint development of oil and gas fields in the neutral zone on the border, which was a disputed territory.

On Monday, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to jointly develop and exploit the al-Durra gas field located in the neutral zone in the Persian Gulf. According to the state-run Kuwait news Agency, the deal involves engineering works and the joint management of the gas field, which is expected to produce one billion cubic feet (about 28.3 million cubic meters) of natural gas and 84,000 barrels of gas condensate per day. The produced gas will be divided equally between the two countries.