UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Saudi-Kuwaiti Deal On Al-Durra Gas Field Illegal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Saudi-Kuwaiti Deal on Al-Durra Gas Field Illegal

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned on Saturday the agreement between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on the joint development of the al-Durra gas field in the Persian Gulf and called the deal illegal as Tehran also has a share in the field

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned on Saturday the agreement between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on the joint development of the al-Durra gas field in the Persian Gulf and called the deal illegal as Tehran also has a share in the field.

"The recent move by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia within a cooperation document is illegal and goes against the ongoing procedures and the previously-held talks, having no impact on the legal status of the field and the Islamic Republic of Iran does not approve of it," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the Iranian foreign ministry.

The spokesman noted that according to international rules, any attempt to develop the field must be carried out with the consent of all three countries.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to enter into talks with neighborly counties of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia over the exploitation of the joint gas field, and to continue bilateral talks with Kuwait within the framework of the previous negotiations over the demarcation of the Continental Shelf," the diplomat added.

In conclusion, Khatibzadeh said that Tehran also reserved the right to develop the al-Durra gas field.

In December 2019, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a number of documents on the joint development of oil and gas fields in the neutral zone on the border, which was a disputed territory.

On Monday, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to jointly develop and exploit the al-Durra gas field located in the neutral zone in the Persian Gulf. According to the state-run Kuwait news Agency, the deal involves engineering works and the joint management of the gas field, which is expected to produce one billion cubic feet (about 28.3 million cubic meters) of natural gas and 84,000 barrels of gas condensate per day. The produced gas will be divided equally between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Kuwait Oil Tehran Saudi Arabia December Border Gas 2019 All Agreement Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arts, Crafts & business products exhibition opens ..

Arts, Crafts & business products exhibition opens at Lahore Expo

10 minutes ago
 Kite-flying incidents anger Chief Minister

Kite-flying incidents anger Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 Six drug-peddlers held with narcotics

Six drug-peddlers held with narcotics

3 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Denies Plans to Recall Re ..

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Plans to Recall Retired Officers as Ukrainian Ru ..

3 minutes ago
 Bosphorus Strait Opened for Navigation - Turkish C ..

Bosphorus Strait Opened for Navigation - Turkish Coastal Safety

3 minutes ago
 PTI supporters moving towards Islamabad to attend ..

PTI supporters moving towards Islamabad to attend Imran's historic rally: Fawad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>