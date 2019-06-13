Iranian Government Says Ready to Ensure Sea Routes Security After Oil Tankers Incident

The Iranian government is ready to ensure sea routes security after the incident with two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, governmental spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Iranian government is ready to ensure sea routes security after the incident with two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, governmental spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Thursday.

"The Iranian government is ready to cooperate for the sake of ensuring regional security, including the security of strategic sea routes," Rabiei said through the governmental Telegram channel.

According to media reports, two foreign oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions in the Iranian waters of the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day. The Oman border guard confirmed that at least one tanker suffered an attack.