Iranian, Iraqi Provinces Agree To Promote Economic Cooperation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Iranian province of Ilam and three Iraqi regions have agreed to strengthen economic ties, local media reported on Wednesday.

Ilam Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture signed a memorandum of understanding with Iraqi provinces of Babil, Diyala and Diwaniyah to facilitate economic relations, including trade and technology, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.

The signatories will reportedly work together on technology transfer, arrange reciprocal visits of delegations and prepare for joint exhibitions and forums.

The cooperation has been developing on the national level as well. The two countries signed several memorandums and a contract earlier this year on electricity generation, including a project for Tehran to build a power station in Iraq.

