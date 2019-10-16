Iranian Lawmaker Blames US, Israel, Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Tanker Attack

(@imziishan)

Abolfazl Hassan Beigi, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, on Wednesday blamed the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for the recent attack on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Abolfazl Hassan Beigi, a member of the Iranian parliament 's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, on Wednesday blamed the United States Israel and Saudi Arabia for the recent attack on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea.

"According to the videotape made by cameras on the tanker, the attack was carried out by the United States, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia," Beigi told Iran's Mehr news agency.

He claimed that the United States and Israel tried to pin responsibility for the attack on the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Hassan Beigi stressed that there was a lot of documented evidence that a number of countries were behind the tanker attack and that these documents would be submitted to the UN Security Council.

The country's executive authorities, in particular Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, previously emphasized that they would not lay responsibility for the attack on anyone until the end of an official investigation. At the same time, they stated that one or more nations were behind the attack.

Iranian oil tanker Sabiti was hit twice by missiles near Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah on October 11. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has previously reported the attack that had led to an oil spill.

The vessel belongs to the National Iranian Tanker Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company.