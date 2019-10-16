UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Lawmaker Blames US, Israel, Saudi Arabia For Red Sea Tanker Attack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Iranian Lawmaker Blames US, Israel, Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Tanker Attack

Abolfazl Hassan Beigi, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, on Wednesday blamed the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for the recent attack on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Abolfazl Hassan Beigi, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, on Wednesday blamed the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for the recent attack on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea.

"According to the videotape made by cameras on the tanker, the attack was carried out by the United States, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia," Beigi told Iran's Mehr news agency.

He claimed that the United States and Israel tried to pin responsibility for the attack on the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Hassan Beigi stressed that there was a lot of documented evidence that a number of countries were behind the tanker attack and that these documents would be submitted to the UN Security Council.

The country's executive authorities, in particular Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, previously emphasized that they would not lay responsibility for the attack on anyone until the end of an official investigation. At the same time, they stated that one or more nations were behind the attack.

Iranian oil tanker Sabiti was hit twice by missiles near Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah on October 11. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has previously reported the attack that had led to an oil spill.

The vessel belongs to the National Iranian Tanker Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist United Nations Israel Iran Russia Parliament Jeddah Company Oil Same United States Saudi Arabia October

Recent Stories

Abbas Expresses Gratitude to Saudi King for Suppor ..

5 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Sanctioning Erdogan, E ..

5 minutes ago

US Calls on Turkey to Declare Immediate Ceasefire ..

5 minutes ago

The 276th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai co ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27

9 minutes ago

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Fina ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.