Iranian Official Urges Tehran to Detain UK Tanker in Response to Seizure of Iranian Ship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Iranian Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaee said Friday that his country should detain a UK tanker if London did not release the Iranian one it had recently taken under its control.

On Thursday, the government of Gibraltar, a UK overseas territory, said it had detained Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker, which was loaded with two million barrels of crude oil, at the request of the United States. Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that his government "had reasons to believe" that the tanker was headed to the Banyas Refinery in Syria, which belongs to an entity that is subject to the European Union's sanctions against Syria.

"If the United Kingdom does not release the Iranian tanker, the responsible authorities must take reciprocal action and detain one UK tanker," Rezaee tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reported that Grace 1 was controlled by a Russian company. Without specifying the source of this information, the media said that the company that owns the tanker was named Russian Titan Shipping Line and registered in the United Arab Emirates.

Following the tanker's seizure, the Iranian Foreign Ministry protested the incident to UK Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire. At the same time, US National Security Adviser John Bolton described the development as "excellent news."