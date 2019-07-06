UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Official Urges Tehran To Detain UK Tanker In Response To Seizure Of Iranian Ship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:29 AM

Iranian Official Urges Tehran to Detain UK Tanker in Response to Seizure of Iranian Ship

Iranian Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaee said Friday that his country should detain a UK tanker if London did not release the Iranian one it had recently taken under its control

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Iranian Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaee said Friday that his country should detain a UK tanker if London did not release the Iranian one it had recently taken under its control.

On Thursday, the government of Gibraltar, a UK overseas territory, said it had detained Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker, which was loaded with two million barrels of crude oil, at the request of the United States. Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that his government "had reasons to believe" that the tanker was headed to the Banyas Refinery in Syria, which belongs to an entity that is subject to the European Union's sanctions against Syria.

"If the United Kingdom does not release the Iranian tanker, the responsible authorities must take reciprocal action and detain one UK tanker," Rezaee tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reported that Grace 1 was controlled by a Russian company. Without specifying the source of this information, the media said that the company that owns the tanker was named Russian Titan Shipping Line and registered in the United Arab Emirates.

Following the tanker's seizure, the Iranian Foreign Ministry protested the incident to UK Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire. At the same time, US National Security Adviser John Bolton described the development as "excellent news."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Syria Iran Russia European Union Company Oil London Gibraltar Tehran Same United Kingdom United States United Arab Emirates Media Government Million

Recent Stories

ADB approves $235 mln to develop Karachi BRT syste ..

30 seconds ago

UNESCO adds Iranian forest to World Heritage List

32 seconds ago

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

26 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

26 minutes ago

At Least 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With I ..

6 minutes ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.