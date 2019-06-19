UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Oil Minister Agrees To Join OPEC-Non-OPEC Meetings July 1-2 - Source

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:27 PM

Iranian Oil Minister Agrees to Join OPEC-Non-OPEC Meetings July 1-2 - Source

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh has agreed to take part in the OPEC-non-OPEC meetings scheduled for July 1-2 in Vienna, a source close to the talks told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh has agreed to take part in the OPEC-non-OPEC meetings scheduled for July 1-2 in Vienna, a source close to the talks told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The talks on the future of the deal on oil output cuts were originally scheduled for June 25-26.

Then the cartel wanted to move the meetings to July 2-4 to accommodate the schedules of most ministers, including Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. Zangeneh, however, refused to meet on the proposed date and offered to meet July 10-12 instead. Earlier in the day, OPEC officially moved the talks to July 1-2.

"Yes," the source said when asked if Zangeneh finally agreed to participate in the meetings.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vienna June July

Recent Stories

Commissioner urges use of modern technology to che ..

14 seconds ago

Services trade deficit contracts over 36.2%

2 minutes ago

Maximum tree plantation to be ensured in Sukkur: M ..

2 minutes ago

DC Sukkur urges effective polio awareness drives

2 minutes ago

Gilgit Baltistan Govt reshuffles five senior offi ..

2 minutes ago

Two clinics of quacks sealed in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.