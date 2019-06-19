Iranian Oil Minister Agrees to Join OPEC-Non-OPEC Meetings July 1-2 - Source

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh has agreed to take part in the OPEC-non-OPEC meetings scheduled for July 1-2 in Vienna, a source close to the talks told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh has agreed to take part in the OPEC-non-OPEC meetings scheduled for July 1-2 in Vienna, a source close to the talks told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The talks on the future of the deal on oil output cuts were originally scheduled for June 25-26.

Then the cartel wanted to move the meetings to July 2-4 to accommodate the schedules of most ministers, including Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. Zangeneh, however, refused to meet on the proposed date and offered to meet July 10-12 instead. Earlier in the day, OPEC officially moved the talks to July 1-2.

"Yes," the source said when asked if Zangeneh finally agreed to participate in the meetings.