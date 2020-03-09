Iranian Oil Ministry Calls Absence of OPEC+ Deal Negative, Unexpected Development

The absence of an OPEC+ oil output cut deal is an unexpected development that will adversely affect cooperation between OPEC and other countries, Iranian Oil Ministry spokesman Kasra Nouri told Sputnik on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The absence of an OPEC+ oil output cut deal is an unexpected development that will adversely affect cooperation between OPEC and other countries, Iranian Oil Ministry spokesman Kasra Nouri told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are convinced that the lack of consensus among OPEC countries and non-member states is an unexpected event that is negative for cooperation between both sides, which over the past two years had a positive impact on ensuring their interests," Nouri said.

Iran believes that in order to maintain balance in the oil market, a reduction in supply is necessary, and therefore, negotiations to achieve mutual understanding on this issue will be necessary sooner or later, he said.

"Iran, being one of the most efficient OPEC countries, will not neglect any efforts to save the oil market," the spokesman said.