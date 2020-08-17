Iranian Oil Ministry Signs 13 Contracts With Energy Companies to Enhance Oil Output

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Iranian Oil Ministry announced on Monday that it had signed 13 agreements with the country's energy companies, as part of a plan to boost oil output.

"13 contracts valued at over 1.5 billion Euros were signed with Iranian companies to maintain and enhance oil production," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

In late June, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled three oil and petrochemical projects in the country's central, southern and northwestern parts to enhance the oil production.

The first project focused on hexane production at the Imam Khomeini Shazand Refinery in the Markazi province and is expected to help increase oil production by 500,000 barrels per day.

The second one is the Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline to deliver crude oil from the Bushehr province to the south of the country, which is set to increase the transport capacity to one million barrels per day.

The third project is the Miandoab (Qoshachay) petrochemical complex that should ensure the growth of petrochemical production by 140,000 tonnes.