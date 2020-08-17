UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Oil Ministry Signs 13 Contracts With Energy Companies To Enhance Oil Output

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Iranian Oil Ministry Signs 13 Contracts With Energy Companies to Enhance Oil Output

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Iranian Oil Ministry announced on Monday that it had signed 13 agreements with the country's energy companies, as part of a plan to boost oil output.

"13 contracts valued at over 1.5 billion Euros were signed with Iranian companies to maintain and enhance oil production," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

In late June, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled three oil and petrochemical projects in the country's central, southern and northwestern parts to enhance the oil production.

The first project focused on hexane production at the Imam Khomeini Shazand Refinery in the Markazi province and is expected to help increase oil production by 500,000 barrels per day.

The second one is the Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline to deliver crude oil from the Bushehr province to the south of the country, which is set to increase the transport capacity to one million barrels per day.

The third project is the Miandoab (Qoshachay) petrochemical complex that should ensure the growth of petrochemical production by 140,000 tonnes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Twitter Oil June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Noshera: Man confesses he raped the girl and then ..

3 minutes ago

Innovation in Construction Industry through PITB E ..

30 minutes ago

PITB E-Khidmat Marakaz making Life Easier

33 minutes ago

"Justice for Nadia Ashraf’ becomes top trend aft ..

33 minutes ago

Bilawal says he is being threatened 'to come on ri ..

1 hour ago

Asif Ali Zardari appears before accountability cou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.