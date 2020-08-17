Iranian Oil Producers Sign Contracts Worth $1.8Bln With 14 Firms to Boost Output - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Iranian oil producers on Monday signed 13 contracts with local firms to the tune of $1.8 billion to boost domestic oil production, media reported.

According to Iranian energy news agency Shana, the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) and the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) hired 14 companies as contractors at a ceremony in Tehran.

Enhancement and maintenance projects in five Iranian provinces are set to add 185,000 barrels to the country's daily oil production output.