Iranian Oil Sales Approaching 700,000 Barrels Per Day - Budget Organization Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Iranian oil sales are currently in the region of 600,000 to 700,000 barrels per day, Hamid Pour-Mohammadi, the deputy head of Iran's Plan and Budget Organization, told the Iranian news agency Fars on Wednesday.

"On average, oil sales are currently ranging from 600,000 to 700,000 barrels per day," the Iranian official told the agency, adding that the figures apply to the period from March 20.

Since the United States' decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, in 2018, Washington has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions targeting Iran's oil industry. Prior to the imposition of sanctions, Iran exported more than 2 million barrels per day.

Speaking this past July, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Washington had failed in its attempts to stop the export of Iranian oil.