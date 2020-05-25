UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Oil Tanker Carrying Gasoline Moors At Venezuela's El Palito Refinery - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:40 PM

Iranian Oil Tanker Carrying Gasoline Moors at Venezuela's El Palito Refinery - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The first of five Iranian oil tankers delivering gasoline to Venezuela has moored at the El Palito refinery in the South American country, according to Iran's Press tv broadcaster on Monday.

The Iranian Embassy in Venezuela had announced late on Saturday that the tanker, named Fortune, had reached Venezuela's territorial waters. According to Iran's state-run Mehr news agency, the second tanker, named Forest, will arrive at its mooring point imminently.

The deliveries are taking place despite US warnings of fresh sanctions on both Tehran and Caracas, although officials in Washington have stated that there are no current operations planned to stop Iranian tankers en route to the South American country.

On May 14, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza stated that Washington's tracing and tracking of fuel tankers entering Venezuelan waters constitutes a violation of international law.

The US has imposed severe sanctions on Iran's oil industry, and has previously vowed to block exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iran Washington Oil Tehran Caracas Venezuela May TV Industry

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

16 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

17 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

18 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

18 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.