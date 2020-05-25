(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The first of five Iranian oil tankers delivering gasoline to Venezuela has moored at the El Palito refinery in the South American country, according to Iran's Press tv broadcaster on Monday.

The Iranian Embassy in Venezuela had announced late on Saturday that the tanker, named Fortune, had reached Venezuela's territorial waters. According to Iran's state-run Mehr news agency, the second tanker, named Forest, will arrive at its mooring point imminently.

The deliveries are taking place despite US warnings of fresh sanctions on both Tehran and Caracas, although officials in Washington have stated that there are no current operations planned to stop Iranian tankers en route to the South American country.

On May 14, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza stated that Washington's tracing and tracking of fuel tankers entering Venezuelan waters constitutes a violation of international law.

The US has imposed severe sanctions on Iran's oil industry, and has previously vowed to block exports.