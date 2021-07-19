UrduPoint.com
Iranian Oil Terminal Jask To Reach 1Mbd Export Capacity Within 5 Months - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Iran's Jask oil terminal will ramp up its capacity to one million barrels of oil per day over the next five months, Mehr news agency reported, citing a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Iran's oil exports have been hobbled by US sanctions, although earlier this year, as talks on Iran nuclear deal resumed, hope for the lifting of the sanctions resurfaced.

Currently, the export capacity of the terminal is estimated at 300,000 barrels of oil per day, NIOC's vice president for development and engineering Reza Dehghan said.

In December 2020, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country was planning to sell over 2.3 million barrels of oil each day next year.

