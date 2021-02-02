Iranian Parliament Votes Down Proposed Budget Bill - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Iranian Parliament on Tuesday voted against the government's proposed budget bill, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Before the vote, ten parliamentarians spoke both for and against the bill, while the head of Iran's Planning and Budget Organization defended it.

According to the news agency, 148 lawmakers voted against the bill, 99 in favor and 12 abstained.

Earlier in the day, President Hassan Rouhani slammed the legislature's objections to the bill, stating that the proposed budget was created to sustain the country's economy amid the so-called economic war and manage its development.

Meanwhile, the parliament's president, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, called for a budget reform plan with other sources of income than oil exports.

Tehran has been trying to diversify its economy to rely less on oil production and thus be resistant to foreign sanctions.