Iranian Petroleum Minister Calls For Additional Measures To Stabilize Oil Market

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:15 PM

Iranian Petroleum Minister Calls for Additional Measures to Stabilize Oil Market

Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh called on Wednesday for additional measures for stabilizing the oil market, qualifying the current situation as unprecedented

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh called on Wednesday for additional measures for stabilizing the oil market, qualifying the current situation as unprecedented.

"The situation in the oil industry is unprecedented due to the coronavirus that has resulted in a significant decrease in oil products consumption, gasoline use by private vehicles has plunged, jet fuel use has decreased as well.

The demand has faced a dramatic drop," Zangeneh said, as aired by IRINN broadcaster, adding that the "oil prices war" is another reason behind the crisis.

"It is necessary to reduce oil production, to be serious about. If need emerges, additional measures by OPEC+ will be necessary, especially by producers that have not yet undertaken any obligations," Zangeneh added.

