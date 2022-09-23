UrduPoint.com

Iranian President Calls On Gas, Oil Producers To Stay Together To Stabilize Energy Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Iranian President Calls on Gas, Oil Producers to Stay Together to Stabilize Energy Market

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that gas and oil producers should stay together in order to achieve a stabilized energy market.

"Obviously, the oil and gas market is connected across the globe and in the region.

We can not realistically determine and speak of prices of gas, oil, regarding one producer and say the price will depend upon another producer. So, all of the producers must be in close connection and contact with one another, so that the market can be managed, so that the producer will not suffer losses nor will the consumer suffer unsustainable losses," Raisi said during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

