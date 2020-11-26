Iranian President Inaugurates 3 National Oil Projects Creating 850 Jobs - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated three national oil projects that would provide employment to 850 people, emphasizing the country's economic resilience and self-reliance, the presidential administration reported.

"In the 34th week of the inauguration of national projects across the country on Thursday, 3 national projects of the Ministry of Oil with investment of 30 trillion Tomans [about $1.22 billion] and job creation for 850 people in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Khuzestan and Bushehr provinces were officially put into operation at the order of President Hassan Rouhani," the office said in a statement, published on the official website.

The Iranian leader claimed that Iran's prosperity was to the benefit of the entire region and the world.

"Today's inauguration once again showed that Iran's economy is large and resilient, and this has been achieved as the fruit of the self-reliance and inward-looking approach of the people and the special geopolitical position of Iran, and the Iranian people will continue on this right path," Rouhani said as quoted in the statement.

The Iranian president has been opening various new national projects across the country to boost the national economy.