UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Inaugurates 3 National Oil Projects Creating 850 Jobs - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Iranian President Inaugurates 3 National Oil Projects Creating 850 Jobs - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated three national oil projects that would provide employment to 850 people, emphasizing the country's economic resilience and self-reliance, the presidential administration reported.

"In the 34th week of the inauguration of national projects across the country on Thursday, 3 national projects of the Ministry of Oil with investment of 30 trillion Tomans [about $1.22 billion] and job creation for 850 people in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Khuzestan and Bushehr provinces were officially put into operation at the order of President Hassan Rouhani," the office said in a statement, published on the official website.

The Iranian leader claimed that Iran's prosperity was to the benefit of the entire region and the world.

"Today's inauguration once again showed that Iran's economy is large and resilient, and this has been achieved as the fruit of the self-reliance and inward-looking approach of the people and the special geopolitical position of Iran, and the Iranian people will continue on this right path," Rouhani said as quoted in the statement.

The Iranian president has been opening various new national projects across the country to boost the national economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Iran Oil Job Employment

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

1 minute ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

1 minute ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

5 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

5 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

18 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.