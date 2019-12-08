UrduPoint.com
Iranian President Introduces Next Year's Budget Bill Aimed At Counteracting US Sanctions

Sun 08th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani presented on Sunday the next year's budget bill to the country's parliament, saying it is drawn up to withstand the US sanctions.

In May 2018, the United States began the process of reimposing previously lifted sanctions against Tehran after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement between Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union requiring the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves in return for sanctions relief.

"The first thing is that next year, just like this year, our budget is based on withstanding the sanctions. This budget announces to the world that despite sanctions, we will run the country, especially in terms of oil," Rouhani said, as quoted by his official site.

The Iranian president mentioned that Tehran was planning to receive a $5-billion loan from Moscow.

"Regarding our plans for investment, out of Russia's $5 billion investment in Iran, over $2 billion has already been finalized and the rest will be operational in 2020," he informed.

The Republic of Iran follows a different Calendar than most Western countries, in which a new year usually celebrated in late March, and which begins a countdown from the Prophet Muhammad relocation from Mecca to Medina, the event known as Hijra, which took place in 622 A.D. per the Gregorian calendar. The next year's budget is for the year 1399.

