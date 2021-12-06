Iranian President Seeks to Strengthen Ties With Syria During Bilateral Talks - Reports

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Faisal Mekdad on Monday emphasized the desire to strengthen ties between Iran and Syria, especially in the spheres of economy and trade, Iran's ISNA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Faisal Mekdad on Monday emphasized the desire to strengthen ties between Iran and Syria, especially in the spheres of economy and trade, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

Mekdad arrived in Tehran on Sunday night to hold meetings with Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to discuss economy and trade.

Raisi noted that the level of trade between two countries was much less than desired and there were many ways to increase "the volume and amount of economic exchanges" by several times.

Raisi also highlighted that the presence of the United States and groups such as the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and the Zionism movement in the region is "a great damage to security, stability and peace of peoples," and mentioned the importance of maintaining security and stability in Syria.

Mekdad conveyed a message of Syrian President Bashar Assad to Raisi and invited the president to visit Syria "with the aim of growing Tehran-Damascus relations in the interest of the two nations." He noted that the Syrian people will never forget assistance of Iran and added that the operation Martyr Soleimani "guarantees the deep bond between the two nations."

The operation Martyr Soleimani was conducted on January 8, 2020 by the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that launched ballistic missiles at the US-operated Ayn al-Asad airbase in Iraq, and at the airbase in Erbil in Kurdistan region in response to the US assassination of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani.