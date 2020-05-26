UrduPoint.com
Iranian Tanker Brings Refinery Parts To Venezuela - Venezuelan Vice President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Iranian Tanker Brings Refinery Parts to Venezuela - Venezuelan Vice President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) An Iranian tanker has brought refinery parts to Venezuela to help it boost gasoline production, the economy vice president of the Latin American nation said Monday.

The Fortune vessel sailed into the port of El Palito refinery on Saturday. It was the first of five Iranian tankers to be sent to Venezuela.

"Iranian vessels are bringing us gasoline, fuel additives, spare parts and other equipment to help us boost refinery output," Tareck El Aissami was quoted as saying by the Ministry of Industries.

The second vessel, the Forest, entered Venezuelan territorial waters on Monday. It was escorted by the Venezuelan military. The United States, which imposed sanctions on both countries, said earlier it was considering response measures.

