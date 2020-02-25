Iranian trade delegation visits Korangi Association of Trade and Industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Trade delegation from Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture , led by its President Masoud Khansari, on Tuesday visited Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and discussed various issues relating to trade and investment between Iran and Pakistan.

He was also accompanied by Advisor to Ministry of Commerce, Mines and Industry of Iran, Morad Nemmati Nargarana, and Iranian Consul General in Karachi Ahmed Mohammadi.

Tehran Chamber's President invited a high level business delegation to Tehran under the umbrella of KATI after coming Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

"After 2016, no Pakistani business delegation has visited Iran," he said adding that over last couple of years Iran had participated in many trade fairs/expos in Pakistan and had also sent trade delegations.

He said both the neighbourly muslim countries could better meet each other's requirements through increased trade , investment and economic cooperation. For increasing trade, private sectors on both sides would have to increase their interaction through frequent exchange of trade delegations, participation in each other's trade fairs and increased sharing of information on trade and investment avenues.

He said at present, the trade between the two countries was confined to border areas, which should be expanded to the national level.

"Iran will benefit more from trade with Pakistan," he remarked.

He said the purpose of the delegation's visit was to explore the potential to increase the bilateral trade.

He said his country was facing difficulties due to sanctions, however, he added, it had provided an opportunity to explore neighbouring countries as these had become more important for Iran.

Khansari said because of the sanctions, Iran's economic growth was downward. But, on then other side, Iran had got many benefits including finding new ways and methods for self-reliance.

Masoud Khansari informed that his chamber had more than 20,000 companies as members , which covered around 40 percent of the country's total economy.

Iranian Consul General in Karachi, Ahmed Mohammadi said although there were some barriers like absence of banking channel between Iran and Pakistan, yet bilateral trade could be increased if both the business communities would sit together.

He emphasized on regular follow-ups from both sides to get the required results.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan , former presidents Masood Naqi, Gulzar Feroze and M.Zubair Chhaya and Abdul Haseeb Khan expressed pleasures over Iranian delegation's visit and hoped in future there would be more interaction between Iran and Pakistan's business communities.