Iranian, Venezuelan Presidents Discuss Oil Trade, Coronavirus Response

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:57 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, discussed cooperation in the oil market and in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, in a phone call on Monday.

Rouhani criticized US restrictions on oil exports from the two countries, saying Washington's "greed and bullying" had mounted pressure on the two nations, according to a statement on his website.

"Iran and Venezuela have been able to work together for years against the invading and old virus of the United States in solidarity and cooperation," Rouhani said.

He praised the oil cuts deal reached by OPEC oil exporters and major producers on Sunday, saying the countries must continue working together to reduce output and "return prices to a balanced state."

Rouhani also proposed that Iran share its experience of fighting the epidemic with Venezuela. Maduro accepted the offer and suggested that their health ministers hold a video conference to discuss cooperation.

