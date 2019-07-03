UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran,Iraq Syria Agree To Build Transport Corridor To Boost Trade Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:50 PM

Iran,Iraq Syria agree to build transport corridor to boost trade ties

Iran, Syria and Iraq have agreed to build a multimodal transport corridor to boost trade relations among the three nations, Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Iran, Syria and Iraq have agreed to build a multimodal transport corridor to boost trade relations among the three nations, Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday.

"The three countries have agreed to establish a multimodal transport corridor from Iran through Iraq to Syria," Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Shahram Adamnejad told Tasnim.

"The three friendly and brotherly countries have good and growing business relations," Adamnejad said.

Given the capacities created by the trilateral agreements and the prospect of increasing exchanges in the near future, "we will witness a new chapter of trade prosperity among the three countries," he added.

During Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Iraq in March, the two countries signed five cooperation deals, including a railway project connecting the Iranian town of Shalamcheh to the Iraqi city of Basra, which could also be extended to Syria.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Business Iran Iraq Visit Basra March From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s semi-final qualification hangs in bal ..

4 minutes ago

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami propert ..

13 minutes ago

Power Division collects record additional Rs 106 b ..

6 minutes ago

China to unveil more measures to stabilize foreign ..

6 minutes ago

Tree plantation drive begins in Multan

6 minutes ago

Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-fi ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.