Iran,Iraq Syria agree to build transport corridor to boost trade ties

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Iran, Syria and Iraq have agreed to build a multimodal transport corridor to boost trade relations among the three nations, Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday.

"The three countries have agreed to establish a multimodal transport corridor from Iran through Iraq to Syria," Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Shahram Adamnejad told Tasnim.

"The three friendly and brotherly countries have good and growing business relations," Adamnejad said.

Given the capacities created by the trilateral agreements and the prospect of increasing exchanges in the near future, "we will witness a new chapter of trade prosperity among the three countries," he added.

During Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Iraq in March, the two countries signed five cooperation deals, including a railway project connecting the Iranian town of Shalamcheh to the Iraqi city of Basra, which could also be extended to Syria.