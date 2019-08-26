UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Adrian Darya Oil Tanker May Unload Cargo In Cyprus Or Turkey's Mersin Port - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:11 PM

Iran's Adrian Darya Oil Tanker May Unload Cargo in Cyprus or Turkey's Mersin Port - Source

Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker, formerly known as Grace 1, which was recently released from Gibraltar, may unload its cargo, acquired by a new owner, by the end of this week in Cyprus or the Turkish port of Mersin, a Turkish shipping source told Sputnik on Monday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker, formerly known as Grace 1, which was recently released from Gibraltar, may unload its cargo, acquired by a new owner, by the end of this week in Cyprus or the Turkish port of Mersin, a Turkish shipping source told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Iran announced that the oil the tanker was carrying had been sold, without specifying to whom, saying that the destination of the vessel would be determined by the new owner of the cargo.

"The Iranian Adrian Darya oil tanker may head to the Greek part of Cyprus, where its cargo will be unloaded onto smaller tankers. Or, if this does not happen, the tanker may travel to the [Turkish] port of Mersin to unload in the free zone without external interference," the source said.

The source added that the ship's arrival date was scheduled for August 31, but a destination had yet to be determined.

The oil tanker was seized by Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions and released on August 15. While Gibraltar has said it received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria, Tehran has denied making such statements. On August 19, the middle Eastern nation confirmed that the tanker had left Gibraltar's waters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Iran Oil Gibraltar Tehran Cyprus May July August From

Recent Stories

Lebanese President Calls Israeli Attacks on Beirut ..

5 minutes ago

S.Africa fails to stop attacks on foreign truckers ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese FM talks with French president's diplomati ..

5 minutes ago

WASA officers directed to resolve sewerage issues ..

5 minutes ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight medical completed, ..

46 minutes ago

Trump playing positive role in resolving Kashmir i ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.