Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker, formerly known as Grace 1, which was recently released from Gibraltar, may unload its cargo, acquired by a new owner, by the end of this week in Cyprus or the Turkish port of Mersin, a Turkish shipping source told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier on Monday, Iran announced that the oil the tanker was carrying had been sold, without specifying to whom, saying that the destination of the vessel would be determined by the new owner of the cargo.

"The Iranian Adrian Darya oil tanker may head to the Greek part of Cyprus, where its cargo will be unloaded onto smaller tankers. Or, if this does not happen, the tanker may travel to the [Turkish] port of Mersin to unload in the free zone without external interference," the source said.

The source added that the ship's arrival date was scheduled for August 31, but a destination had yet to be determined.

The oil tanker was seized by Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions and released on August 15. While Gibraltar has said it received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria, Tehran has denied making such statements. On August 19, the middle Eastern nation confirmed that the tanker had left Gibraltar's waters.