TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Governor of Iran's Central Bank Abdolnasser Hemmati on Wednesday raised the possibility that a portion of Iran's frozen assets will be unblocked amid the coronavirus outbreak and Iranian diplomatic efforts to secure additional funding to mitigate it, media reported.

"We have assigned the Central Bank experts to make sure that the resources being freed gradually will be spent on public welfare," the governor said, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Earlier in the day, President Hassan Rouhani at a cabinet session noted efforts by Iran's Foreign Ministry and the Central Bank to appeal to the international community to unblock some of the country's frozen assets.

Rouhani said the issue will be debated at the next United Nations Security Council session.