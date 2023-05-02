UrduPoint.com

Iran's Daily Oil Output Exceeds 3Mln Barrels, Gas Production Reaches Over 1Bcm - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Iran's daily oil production has exceeded 3 million barrels, with the country's gas output increasing to 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) a day, Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Iran's daily oil production has exceeded 3 million barrels, with the country's gas output increasing to 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) a day, Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Tuesday.

"The country's oil production has reached over 3 million barrels a day, whereas gas output has exceeded 1 billion cubic meters (a day) since the start of the work of the 13th government (led by President Ebrahim Raisi since August 2021)," Owji was quoted as saying by Iran's Shana news agency.

In February, Mehr news agency reported that Iran was planning to boost its gas production by 50% by 2031 from less than 1 bcm to 1.5 bcm.

