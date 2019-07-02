(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The exemption of Iran from the OPEC-non-OPEC agreement to reduce oil production will continue, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh told reporters on Monday after OPEC agreed to extend the agreement by another nine months.

"Yes, like before," Zangeneh said responding to a relevant question.