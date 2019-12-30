UrduPoint.com
Iran's Export Of Saffron Hit 86 Mln USD In 8 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

A total of 132.75 tons of saffron were exported from Iran during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21), hitting 86 million U.S. dollars, Eghtesadonline news website reported on Monday

The volume of exports shows a decline of 13 percent compared with the same period of last year, deputy head of Iran National Saffron Council Gholamreza Miri was quoted as saying.

The volume of exports shows a decline of 13 percent compared with the same period of last year, deputy head of Iran National Saffron Council Gholamreza Miri was quoted as saying.

"At present, each kilogram of Iranian saffron is sold at 500-800 U.S. dollars in international markets," said Miri.

Besides, Mohsen Ehtesham, head of Iran's National Council of Saffron, said that "Iran exports saffron to 10 countries and 86 percent of its exports are through the United Arab Emirates."

