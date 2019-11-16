UrduPoint.com
Iran's Gas Price Hikes Spark Protests Throughout Several Cities - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 01:03 PM

Protests erupted throughout several cities in Iran, following Tehran suddenly increasing gas prices, Iranian media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Protests erupted throughout several cities in Iran, following Tehran suddenly increasing gas prices, Iranian media reported.

On Friday, Tehran introduced quotes for retail sales of gasoline and subsequently increased prices.

According to the IRNA news outlet, protests were reported in Mashhad, Shiraz, Ahvaz and several other cities, including Sirjan, where people tried to set a local oil storage facility ablaze, but were stopped by police.

The move envisages that owners of private cars will be able to purchase 60 liters (13.2 gallons) of gasoline per month, while owners of dual-fuel cars will be able to purchase 30 liters.

A separate quota is also provided for taxi drivers � they can use 400 liters of gasoline. A quota for motorcyclists is set at 25 liters, and there are also quotas for trucks and ambulances.

The price for a liter of gasoline within the quota doubled to 15,000 Iranian rials per liter (about $0.36). Each additional liter of gasoline beyond the quota costs 30,000 rials per liter.

In February, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said that Iran's gasoline production had grown over 100 percent since 2013, adding that the country could have even become a petrol exporter, but was currently accumulating reserves of the product. �

