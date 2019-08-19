UrduPoint.com
Iran's Grace 1 Oil Tanker Leaves Gibraltar - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, which was released by the Gibraltar authorities earlier in the week, has left the UK overseas territory, local media reported.

On Sunday, Iranian Ambassador to London said that the tanker may leave Gibraltar later in the evening.

According to the GBC news broadcaster, Grace 1 left Gibraltar after 46 days of being detained there.

On Thursday, the authorities of Gibraltar ruled to release the tanker, which was captured on July 4 on suspicion of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Gibraltar has said that it received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria. Tehran has denied that it has made any promises.

